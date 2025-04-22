Trump Admin Will Garnish Struggling Borrowers’ Wages as Student Loan Payments Resume





“This is just cruel and doesn’t have to happen,” said the Debt Collective.



The Trump administration on Monday announced that it will resume involuntary collection measures against defaulted federal student loan recipients, including garnishing wages, tax refunds, and Social Security benefits and “other actions to help borrowers get back into repayment,” as the U.S. Department of Education euphemistically said.

“Resuming collections protects taxpayers from shouldering the cost of federal student loans that borrowers willingly undertook to finance their postsecondary education,” DOE said in a statement notifying the public that collections will resume May 5. “This initiative will be paired with a comprehensive communications and outreach campaign to ensure borrowers understand how to return to repayment or get out of default.”

The DOE said the U.S. Treasury Offset Program will administer borrower garnishments, which are expected to resume this summer.

DOE continued:

While Congress mandated that student and parent borrowers begin to repay their student loans in October 2023, the Biden-Harris administration refused to lift the collections pause and kept borrowers in a confusing limbo. The previous administration failed to process applications for borrowers who applied for income-driven repayment and continued to push misguided “on-ramps” and illegal loan forgiveness schemes to win points with borrowers and mask rising delinquency and default rates.

“American taxpayers will no longer be forced to serve as collateral for irresponsible student loan policies,” billionaire U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon said on Monday.

The repayment resumption is part of the Trump administration’s three-pronged, $1.6 trillion overhaul of the federal student loan system. In addition to moving to collect on defaulted loans, the administration is looking to end former President Joe Biden’s Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, an income-driven repayment program currently blocked by a federal appellate court. President Donald Trump also signed an executive order narrowing eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

Last month, the American Federation of Teachers led a lawsuit against the Trump administration after the DOE cut off access to income-driven repayment plan applications and secretly ordered student loan services to stop accepting and processing such applications.

The government has not collected on defaulted student loans since March 2020, when the first Trump administration paused repayments due to the burgeoning Covid-19 pandemic. The reprieve, which was subsequently extended several times, was set to end in September 2023. Efforts by the Biden administration to forgive some or all loan debt for more than 45 million student borrowers were thwarted by the right-wing U.S. Supreme Court in 2023.

“The Biden administration misled borrowers: The executive branch does not have the constitutional authority to wipe debt away, nor do the loan balances simply disappear,” said McMahon. “Hundreds of billions have already been transferred to taxpayers.”

“Going forward, the Department of Education, in conjunction with the Department of Treasury, will shepherd the student loan program responsibly and according to the law, which means helping borrowers return to repayment—both for the sake of their own financial health and our nation’s economic outlook,” she added.

As McMahon and the Trump administration work toward ending the DOE—a key goal of Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation-led plan to eviscerate the federal government—Trump has ordered the administration of federal student loans to be transferred to the Small Business Administration (SBA), which was headed by McMahon during Trump’s first term.

Approximately 5.6 million student borrowers were in default at the end of 2024. The DOE warns that “there could be almost 10 million borrowers in default in a few months” after repayments resume. That’s roughly 25% of the current student loan portfolio. Failure to make timely student loan repayments results in lower credit scores for borrowers, who in turn generate less economic activity—a domino effect with implications for the entire slowing U.S. economy.

“Many of the households required to resume paying on their student loans are also struggling with credit card debt at near-record interest rates and high-rate mortgages they thought they would be able to refinance into a lower rate, but haven’t,” explained Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi in a Monday interview with The New York Times.

Some critics slammed the Trump administration for resuming student loan repayments amid an affordability and housing crisis during which a record number of people are unhoused.

“Parents delaying retirement. Grads postponing families. This isn’t 45 million separate problems, it’s one national crisis,” the Student Debt Crisis Center (SDCC) said on social media. “They bailed out banks, corporations, and airlines. But when it comes to student debt? Suddenly it’s ‘too expensive.'”

SDCC executive director Mike Pierce said that “federal law gives borrowers a way out of default and the right to make loan payments they can afford. Since February, Donald Trump and Linda McMahon have blocked these borrowers’ path out of default and are now feeding them into the maw of the government debt collection machine.”

“This is cruel, unnecessary, and will further fan the flames of economic chaos for working families across this country,” Pierce added.

Others offered solutions enjoyed by people in other countries, including simply not collecting the debt and making colleges and universities tuition-free—even if their chances of implementation under what many leftists call U.S. “late-stage capitalism” are next to nil.

“If the Trump/Musk administration really wanted ‘government efficiency,’ then they wouldn’t be collecting on debts people cannot and will not pay,” said the Debt Collective, a debtors’ union, referring to Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency. “They would just cancel it and boost the economy.”

