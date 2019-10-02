Governor Proclaims October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

- Home
Alaskans urged to take action, help stop abuse by changing attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors
(ANCHORAGE) — No one should feel unsafe in their own home. Domestic violence, however, is pervasive in Alaska and nationwide. Physical, verbal, and emotional abuse in domestic relationships and households affects millions of Americans each year. Victims include women, children, and men who endure physical and emotional wounds that often last a lifetime.
To unite and empower victims, raise awareness, and stand up to what many see as an epidemic, October is National Domestic Violence Month, a designation initiated in 1981 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. In support of the national effort, Governor Michael J. Dunleavy has proclaimed October Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Alaska.
“It’s important to this administration that victims and survivors of domestic violence know that they are not alone,” said Gov. Dunleavy. “The State of Alaska is here to ensure their safety, provide support, and make every effort to stop and prevent domestic violence through education and counseling for victims and offenders alike.”
Educating Alaskans in order to change attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors that fuel domestic violence is at the core of the Department of Public Safety’s Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.
“Witnessing violence tremendously impacts the development of our children and affects them for the rest of their lives,” said Amanda Price, Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
“Children who witness or experience violence in their homes are at a higher risk of substance abuse, incarceration, depression, health issues, and suicide,” said Price. “We must address the crisis of domestic violence at every level – in our homes, in our schools and in our communities. We must work collaboratively and effectively to support survivors and provide treatment to offenders to stop domestic violence in Alaska and promote healthy families and communities.”
For information and resources for victims of domestic violence in Alaska, please visit https://dps.alaska.gov/CDVSA/Services/VictimServices
Written by: Kenneth Marsh | DPS on Oct 2, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News