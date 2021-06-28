Governor Recognizes Passing of Former U.S. Sen. Gravel







(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy issued the following statement on the passing of former U.S. Senator Mike Gravel, who served in the Alaska House of Representatives from 1963 to 1966 where he was elected state House Speaker in 1965. Gravel was elected to Congress in 1968, where he served as a senator from 1969 to 1981. He also served in the US Army as an adjutant in the Communications Intelligence Service in Germany and a special agent in the Counter Intelligence Corps in France from 1951 to 1954.

“Mike committed his life to his country and to public service through his work with the military, Alaska State Legislature and the U.S. Senate.

His legacy is of leadership and commitment to fight for Alaskans and Alaska. We offer our sincere condolences to the Gravel family in this time of mourning.”

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that U.S. flags and Alaska state flags fly at half-staff on a date to be determined by the Gravel family in honor of U.S. Senator Mike Gravel.

###






