Governor Signs Agricultural Bills at the Alaska State Fair





(Palmer, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy signed three bills Saturday afternoon at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer. Two that promote Alaska’s growing agricultural sector, and a third that modernizes the storage, distribution, sale, and safe use of fireworks.

Representative George Rauscher (R-Sutton) sponsored House Bill 251, legislation reflecting Governor Dunleavy’s effort to improve Alaska’s food security. It establishes new exemptions for certain farmed food products., homemade foods and livestock so they can be sold directly to consumers online or by a third-party retailer. HB 152 also reduces the number of members required for a quorum for the Board of Agriculture and Conservation and expands the types of activities eligible for agriculture loans.

“The signing of House Bill 251 is a monumental step forward for Alaska’s future. By empowering our cottage food industry, we are not only strengthening our local economy but also enhancing our state’s food security. In a time of global unpredictability, this legislation positions Alaska to sustain ourselves independently, reducing our reliance on external sources as shipping costs rise. I’m deeply grateful to my colleagues for their support in making this bill a reality, ensuring a stronger, more self-sufficient Alaska for generations to come,” stated Representative George Rauscher.

The Governor also signed House Bill 337. It establishes the first Wednesday of each October as 4-H Day in Alaska. Representative Donna Mears (D-Anchorage) sponsored the bill.

“4H clubs throughout Alaska provide incredible opportunities for our youth to build community, their leadership abilities, and skills that will last a lifetime. I’m grateful that 4H was such a big part of my life growing up and that it still is for so many Alaskan kids,” said Representative Mears.

House Bill 146 repeals 50-year-old state statutes and authorizes the Alaska Department of Public Safety to adopt new regulations for fireworks that align with the latest national and international fire and safety codes.

“House Bill 146 will allow Alaska to modernize the safe sale, storage, and distribution of fireworks across the state and remove burdensome red tape from the process,” said Alaska State Fire Marshal Lloyd Nakano. “After several decades of stagnant statutes governing fireworks sales, the State Fire Marshal’s Office will be able to be nimble by adopting best-in-class regulations that will ultimately safeguard Alaskans.”

“Whether it’s a professional fireworks show or a backyard display using consumer grade fireworks, the new regulatory framework will ensure a safer and more enjoyable experience for Alaskans,” said Governor Dunleavy.

The new fireworks regulations will supersede municipal ordinances that are less restrictive, but still allow a local government to enact ordinances that are more stringent than state regulations.



