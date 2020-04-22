Governor Unveils Path to Reopening Alaskan Economy

(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today unveiled Phase One of the State’s approach to reopening segments of the Alaskan economy.
Beginning Friday, April 24, 2020, the following businesses and industries may reopen, following rigorous health and safety standards:
“Through the public’s outstanding efforts to social distance and adhere to the health mandates set in place, we have witnessed a slow in the spread of COVID-19, effectively protecting the health of our families and loved ones. Compliance with the health mandates came with an economic slowdown and it is time to take a multi-phased approach to reopening our economy. Alaska’s many local businesses and industries are vital to the economic health of the state, and I am pleased that our efforts to protect the health and well-being of Alaskans are showing statistics that allow us to reopen business,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Many Alaskans may be able to return to work and participating in activities they enjoy. We will provide further guidance on what this looks like in the coming days and will closely monitor this reopening to determine further actions.”
Additional guidance will be available on April 22, 2020.
Governor Dunleavy, with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS), additionally announced the extension of the following COVID-19 Health Mandates:
CARES Act Funding
Governor Dunleavy announced the receipt of the $1.25 billion funding from the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and his plan for the distribution of funds. The Governor is submitting his plan and associated documents to the Alaska State Legislative Budget and Audit Committee.
“I look forward to putting this federal appropriation to work for Alaskan communities, businesses, and non-profits, as well as augmenting the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services’ ability to respond as the situation unfolds,” said Governor Dunleavy. “We’re hopeful that through this process we can help offset what this virus has done to Alaska and we fully trust our communities to meet the needs of their residents. Our goal is to get these distributions out sooner rather than later to the municipalities and different entities of Alaska who need help right now.”
