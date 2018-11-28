Governor Walker Approves Release of Funds for Ambler Mining District Access Project

- Home
ANCHORAGE – Governor Bill Walker approved the release of funds to complete the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process for the Ambler Mining District Access Project.
“The Ambler Mining District provides an immense opportunity for economic development in Northern Alaska, and moving through the EIS process is an important step to make sure that happens,” Governor Bill Walker said. “Now that Alaska is on firmer financial ground, it is appropriate to spend money on this project.”
The decision does not approve new spending but instead allows the use of $3.6 million that was frozen by Administrative Order 271, signed by Governor Bill Walker and directing departments involved in several large-scale projects to cease all discretionary spending pending further review by the Office of Management and Budget.
The decision is in response to an August 24 request from the Alaska Industrial and Development Export Authority to release the funds. No additional state funding is expected to be needed for completion of the EIS process.
After a Record of Decision on the EIS, and if the Bureau of Land Management grants right-of-way and AIDEA decides to pursue a road, it is expected to be supported through a public-private partnership finance structure without additional funding from state government.