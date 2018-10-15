Governor Walker hosts US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin in Fairbanks for gasline discussions

- Home
FAIRBANKS – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spent a day in Fairbanks learning about Alaska’s vast economic and resource development potential while traveling to Washington D.C. from Indonesia.
At the Secretary’s request, on Saturday, Governor Bill Walker organized a briefing on the Alaska LNG Project, which was led by Alaska Gasline Development Corporation President Keith Meyer.
Governor Walker also organized a business roundtable discussion at Doyon Limited’s headquarters for Secretary Mnuchin to learn about major projects being led by Alaska Native corporations. Leadership from Ahtna Incorporated, Calista Corporation, CIRI, Doyon, and NANA participated in the discussion.
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski attended both briefings.
“In my meetings with Secretary Mnuchin, both in Washington and in Fairbanks, he has expressed strong support for the Alaska LNG Project,” Governor Bill Walker said. “He understands that this is America’s infrastructure project and that it represents a trillion-dollar opportunity. When the Secretary requested this briefing, I selected Fairbanks because of the Pipeline Training Center, which demonstrates what this project will mean for Alaskan workers.”
The Alaska LNG Project will lead to more than 88,000 jobs, in direct construction, ongoing operations, and in the opportunities that will be created due to the lower cost of energy.
In addition to this weekend’s developments, last week, the National Development and Reform Commission of China sent a delegation to Alaska for meetings related to trade and the gasline with Governor Walker, AGDC, and other officials. NDRC is the agency responsible for setting China’s energy and economic development policy.
© 2018, ↑ Alaska Native News
