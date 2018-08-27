Governor Walker Lowers Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Senator John McCain

- Home
ANCHORAGE – Governor Bill Walker today ordered all Alaska and U.S. flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Arizona Senator John McCain, who passed away on Saturday after battling cancer at the age of 81. He will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.
Senator McCain was a naval bomber pilot, prisoner of war, war hero, Senator, and presidential contender. He was born on August 29, 1936, at Coco Solo Naval Air Station in the Panama Canal Zone, under American control. After graduating from the Naval Academy in Annapolis and then flight school, McCain volunteered for combat duty with the outbreak of the Vietnam War. While serving in Vietnam his plane was shot down, and he spent five years as a prisoner of war. McCain was elected to the House of Representatives in 1982. After the retirement of Senator Barry Goldwater in 1986, McCain won the U.S. Senate seat that he held until his death. In 2008, Senator McCain was the Republican nominee for president.
“Donna and I are deeply saddened by Senator John McCain’s passing,” Governor Walker said. “We respect that his actions were guided by what he believed was best for the people he represents, rather than what would advance his personal political goals. One great example of Senator McCain’s willingness to put his country ahead of politics happened last year when he was one of three Republicans – alongside Senator Lisa Murkowski – who voted to protect health coverage for countless working Americans, including more than 40,000 people here in Alaska.”
Governor Walker ordered that Alaska and U.S. flags be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Monday, August 27, 2018. Flags should return to full-staff at sunset on Friday, August 31, 2018.