Grand Jury Indicts Cheyenne McMullen on Murder Charges in Death of her Son





(Anchorage, AK) – On Monday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted Cheyenne Jewel McMullen for two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of manslaughter for the death of her two-year-old son E.B.



E.B. died from injuries sustained during a single vehicle crash on Aug. 31, 2022, on Lake Otis Parkway, approximately 500 feet south of the Lake Otis and Dowling Road intersection.



Investigation revealed that McMullen drove approximately 94 miles per hour through the Lake Otis and Dowling intersection and lost control of her vehicle while trying to negotiate an S curve just north of East 63rd Avenue. It was also determined she was heavily intoxicated at the time of the collision. In addition to the indicted felony charges, McMullen is also charged with one count of driving under the influence.



The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. McMullen is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.



McMullen is in custody on $25,000 cash performance plus PED (Pre-Trial Enforcement Division) house arrest. A superior court arraignment is scheduled for Wed., Sept. 14, 2022, at 1:45 p.m. at the Nesbett Courthouse.