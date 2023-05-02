Haines Man Sentenced for Drug Conspiracy





JUNEAU – A Haines man was sentenced Thursday to 2 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release for drug conspiracy.

According to court documents, Fredrick Daniel Folletti, 63, of Haines, Alaska pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy involving the transportation of 79.67 grams of actual methamphetamine from Washington state to Haines, Alaska. Folletti facilitated and arranged the travel of a drug courier located in Washington to acquire methamphetamine to deliver it to Folletti in Haines, Alaska.

“Drug trafficking has a disproportionate effect in small rural communities in Southeast Alaska,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker, District of Alaska. “This sentence serves as a reminder that we will prosecute and hold accountable those who are harming our communities, and with our law enforcement partners, will persist in the disruption of narcotics into this district.”

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Schmidt prosecuted the case.



