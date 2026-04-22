earth day Happy Earth Day! added by Alaska Native News on Apr 22, 2026View all posts by Alaska Native News → Related Posts:On Earth Day, Show NASA How There’s #NoPlaceLikeHomeTen Thousandth Near-Earth Object Unearthed in SpaceEarth Day 2019 Looks at Human Effect on PlanetPaternity Test Fingers Earth as Moonâ€™s Sole ParentNASA Space Telescope Finds Fewer Asteroids Near EarthCongressman Young Applauds DoJ Public Safety Funding…Setting The Stage For Life: Scientists Make Key…'Beautiful Earth' Combines Live Music, American…See also Iran’s Top Diplomat Says Trump Team Sabotaged Talks With Deal ‘Inches Away’