Disturbance Lands Anchor Point Woman in Jail











On July 29th at approximately 5:30 pm, Troopers responded to a residence in the Kutafya Rd. area of Anchor Point in order to investigate reports of a violation of conditions of release as well as threatening text messages sent to members of the family.

The subsequent investigation determined that 34-year-old Brittany L. Hubbard had damaged a family member’s vehicle and also had alcohol, which was a violation of her conditions of release for an open case out of Homer.

During the arrest, Hubbard attempted to take back the alcohol that had been recovered and then physically assaulted two law enforcement officers.

Hubbard was transported to Wildwood Pretrial and charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (DV), Violation of Conditions of Release, and two counts of Assault in the Fourth Degree (Physical on a Law Enforcement Officer).

No injuries were reported by law enforcement personnel, and EMS was not requested to the scene.