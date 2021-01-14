Have questions about COVID-19? Join an ECHO call.







Here’s the COVID-19 ECHO schedule for the reminder of this week, Dec.13-15, 2021

WEDNESDAY • COVID-19 Science ECHO – for the general public, 12-1 pm. You can also tune in via Facebook Live, @alaskachdCOVID-1

THURSDAY • Healthcare Situational Awareness ECHO – for healthcare providers, 12-1 pm • Media ECHO, 1-1:45 pm. • Vaccine ECHO – planning and operation updates to community partners, emergency managers, and immunization coordinators across Alaska, 2-3 pm.

FRIDAY • EMS ECHO – for EMS care professionals, 10-11 am • Nursing Home ECHO, 2-3 pm

Learn more and register: http://dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/echo.aspx

For more info: akecho.org

Wednesday: COVID-19 Science ECHO

WHO: For the general public; anyone is welcome to join.

WHEN: Every Wednesday, noon to 1 pm. These webinars can also be watched on Facebook. Register to attend; seats are limited.

WHAT: DHSS Division of Public Health will provide up-to-date information about the science of the virus, cases in Alaska, recent trends and current best practices. Alaska media are welcome to join and ask questions.

The Public Health Team includes:

Anne Zink, MD, Alaska Chief Medical Officer

Joe McLaughlin, MD, Chief Epidemiologist

Anna Frick, MPH, CIC

Coleman Cutchins, PharmD

Louisa Castrodale, DVM, MPH

HOW: To join this Zoom webinar/videoconference, register at https://alaska.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_i2syaoh3SCCTKY2U289H_Q







Thursday: COVID-19 Vaccine ECHO

WHO: For community partners, emergency managers and immunization coordinators, but anyone is welcome to join.

WHEN: Thursdays, 2 -3 pm

WHAT: The COVID-19 Vaccine ECHO is a partnership with the State of Alaska and Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC) to provide COVID-19 vaccine planning and operation updates to community partners, emergency managers, and immunization coordinators across Alaska.

HOW: To join this Zoom webinar/videoconference, register at https://alaska.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oZCi77NWQ56m0ew9q5Mjrg

For more information

For more information: https://www.uaa.alaska.edu/academics/college-of-health/departments/center-for-human-development/AK-ECHO/

Please consider connecting with Alaska’s COVID-19 team on other topics through Project ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes). These video conferences on Zoom connect Alaska’s COVID-19 experts with specific audiences on specific topics.

Find ECHOS and registration links on a wide variety of COVID-19 topics: http://dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/echo.aspx





