Have questions about COVID-19? Join an ECHO call.

Here’s the COVID-19 ECHO schedule for the reminder of this week, Dec.13-15, 2021
Wednesday: COVID-19 Science ECHO
WHO: For the general public; anyone is welcome to join.
WHEN: Every Wednesday, noon to 1 pm. These webinars can also be watched on Facebook. Register to attend; seats are limited.
WHAT: DHSS Division of Public Health will provide up-to-date information about the science of the virus, cases in Alaska, recent trends and current best practices. Alaska media are welcome to join and ask questions.
Anne Zink, MD, Alaska Chief Medical Officer
Joe McLaughlin, MD, Chief Epidemiologist
Anna Frick, MPH, CIC
Coleman Cutchins, PharmD
Louisa Castrodale, DVM, MPH
HOW: To join this Zoom webinar/videoconference, register at https://alaska.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_i2syaoh3SCCTKY2U289H_Q
Thursday: COVID-19 Vaccine ECHO
WHO: For community partners, emergency managers and immunization coordinators, but anyone is welcome to join.
WHEN: Thursdays, 2 -3 pm
WHAT: The COVID-19 Vaccine ECHO is a partnership with the State of Alaska and Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC) to provide COVID-19 vaccine planning and operation updates to community partners, emergency managers, and immunization coordinators across Alaska.
HOW: To join this Zoom webinar/videoconference, register at https://alaska.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oZCi77NWQ56m0ew9q5Mjrg
For more information
Please consider connecting with Alaska’s COVID-19 team on other topics through Project ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes). These video conferences on Zoom connect Alaska’s COVID-19 experts with specific audiences on specific topics.
