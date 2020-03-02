Head-On Collision on Seward Highway near Bird Creek Takes the Lives of Two

Alaska Native News on Mar 2, 2020.

Anchorage police say that they believe that winter conditions were responsible for a fatal collision on the Seward Highway where two died, one at the scene and a second after arriving at a local hospital.

Patrol officers arrived at the crash scene at 10:40 am on Monday to find that a male driver of an SUV had immediately died in the head-on collision, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, a female was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and succumbed at the hospital a short time later.

The driver and passengers of the other vehicle, a pickup truck, two adults and a juvenile, were transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of travel at mile 102 near Bird Creek has been closed until further notice as the crash scene is investigated and cleared.

The preliminary investigation found that the SUV, as it was traveling northbound slid on the slippery surface into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the pickup truck.

APD cautions that the roadways a slick and advise to be alert and drive safely.





