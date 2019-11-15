The Flu Prevention Resource Sheet for Healthcare Workers, Teachers and Concerned Parents

- Home
The U.S. flu season is just beginning, and can last until May (with peak infections hitting between December and February). While it’s far too early to predict the severity of this year’s flu season in the U.S., physicians are encouraging everyone to vaccinate ahead of the anticipated peak infection times.
The following resources serve as a guide for healthcare workers, teachers and concerned parents seeking additional flu-related facts and information.
Remember: stay healthy and stay informed!
Flu Prevention Resources
The CDC’s Flu Guide
Emergency Flu Symptoms
Pay attention to particular symptoms such as difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, and chest pain or severe abdominal pain indicate a need to go to the hospital. Check out all symptoms and more information.
https://www.verywellhealth.com/when-you-should-go-to-the-hospital-with-the-flu-770306
Flu Prevention
Prevent the flu to the best of your ability by taking certain key steps such as vaccinating and keeping your hands and common surfaces clean. Learn more tips here:
https://www.healthyessentials.com/wellness-solutions/cold-flu-prevention-tips
Flu Vaccination Resources
1. Vaccination Overview
Complete Guide to the 2019-2020 Influenza Vaccine
https://www.medicareadvantage.com/complete-guide-to-the-flu-vaccine
The Flu Vaccine and Where to Get It
https://www.walgreens.com/topic/scheduler/influenza-vaccine_1.jsp
http://www.fluzone.com/locator-map.cfm
Senior Flu Shot Finder
https://www.seniorflushot.com/
Free and Discounted Flu Shots https://www.goodrx.com/blog/heres-how-to-get-discounted-or-even-free-flu-shots-this-year/
2. Managing Vaccine Resistant Attitudes and Beliefs
How to Talk to Patients Who Object to the Flu Vaccine
https://thescript.zocdoc.com/how-to-talk-with-patients-who-object-to-the-flu-vaccine-2/
Flu Shots and Persuasion
https://www.mdedge.com/obgyn/article/149600/infectious-diseases/flu-shots-and-persuasion
Flu Prevention Hygiene Resources
1. Hand Hygiene
Guideline for Hand Hygiene in Health-Care Settings
http://www.shea-online.org/images/guidelines/SHEA_hand.pdf
Hand Hygiene: Why, How & When?
https://www.who.int/gpsc/5may/Hand_Hygiene_Why_How_and_When_Brochure.pdf
Proper Hand Hygiene for Infection Prevention
https://www.halyardhealth.com/hai-watch/hai-threats-solutions/hand-hygiene.aspx
2. Coughing Hygiene
Respiratory Hygiene/Cough Etiquette in Healthcare Settings
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/professionals/infectioncontrol/resphygiene.htm
Transmission-Based Precautions | Droplet Precautions
https://www.cdc.gov/infectioncontrol/basics/transmission-based-precautions.html#anchor_1564058155
Does Wearing a Surgical Mask Prevent the Flu?
https://www.health.com/cold-flu-sinus/surgical-mask-flu-prevention
Flu mask: Should I wear one?
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/swine-flu/expert-answers/flu-mask/faq-20057878
3. Home Hygiene: Effective Disinfecting
How to Disinfect Your House After the Flu
https://staywell.walgreens.com/post/148704114125/disinfect-germs-flu
Five Sneaky Places Germs May be Hiding in Your Home — and How to Clean Them
https://www.homeadvisor.com/r/places-germs-hide-in-your-home-and-how-to-clean-them/
10 Things to Clean After the Flu
https://www.cleanandscentsible.com/10-things-to-clean-after-the-flu/
Cleaning after the flu: how to clean after the flu
https://www.cleanipedia.com/gb/family/cleaning-after-the-flu.html
Institutional Prevention Resources
Prevention Strategies for Seasonal Influenza in Healthcare Settings
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/professionals/infectioncontrol/healthcaresettings.htm
Guideline on the prevention and control of seasonal influenza in healthcare setting
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3957004/
Action Steps for Teachers to Prevent the Spread of Flu
https://www.cdc.gov/h1n1flu/schools/toolkit/pdf/teacherfactsheet.pdf
Guidance for School Administrators to Help Reduce the Spread of Seasonal Influenza in K-12 Schools
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/school/guidance.htm
How To Clean and Disinfect Schools To Help Slow the Spread of Flu
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/school/cleaning.htm
Keep Flu Out of School: A Resource Toolkit
https://www.nfid.org/toolkits/keep-flu-out-of-school-toolkit/
Written by: Public Health Corps on Nov 15, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News