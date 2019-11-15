The Flu Prevention Resource Sheet for Healthcare Workers, Teachers and Concerned Parents

The U.S. flu season is just beginning, and can last until May (with peak infections hitting between December and February). While it’s far too early to predict the severity of this year’s flu season in the U.S., physicians are encouraging everyone to vaccinate ahead of the anticipated peak infection times.

The following resources serve as a guide for healthcare workers, teachers and concerned parents seeking additional flu-related facts and information.

Remember: stay healthy and stay informed!

Flu Prevention Resources

The CDC’s Flu Guide

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/

Emergency Flu Symptoms

Pay attention to particular symptoms such as difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, and chest pain or severe abdominal pain indicate a need to go to the hospital. Check out all symptoms and more information.

https://www.verywellhealth.com/when-you-should-go-to-the-hospital-with-the-flu-770306

Flu Prevention

Prevent the flu to the best of your ability by taking certain key steps such as vaccinating and keeping your hands and common surfaces clean. Learn more tips here:

https://www.healthyessentials.com/wellness-solutions/cold-flu-prevention-tips

Flu Vaccination Resources

1. Vaccination Overview

Complete Guide to the 2019-2020 Influenza Vaccine

https://www.medicareadvantage.com/complete-guide-to-the-flu-vaccine

The Flu Vaccine and Where to Get It

https://www.walgreens.com/topic/scheduler/influenza-vaccine_1.jsp

http://www.fluzone.com/locator-map.cfm

Senior Flu Shot Finder

https://www.seniorflushot.com/

Free and Discounted Flu Shots https://www.goodrx.com/blog/heres-how-to-get-discounted-or-even-free-flu-shots-this-year/

2. Managing Vaccine Resistant Attitudes and Beliefs

How to Talk to Patients Who Object to the Flu Vaccine

https://thescript.zocdoc.com/how-to-talk-with-patients-who-object-to-the-flu-vaccine-2/

Flu Shots and Persuasion

https://www.mdedge.com/obgyn/article/149600/infectious-diseases/flu-shots-and-persuasion

Flu Prevention Hygiene Resources

1. Hand Hygiene

Guideline for Hand Hygiene in Health-Care Settings

http://www.shea-online.org/images/guidelines/SHEA_hand.pdf

Hand Hygiene: Why, How & When?

https://www.who.int/gpsc/5may/Hand_Hygiene_Why_How_and_When_Brochure.pdf

Proper Hand Hygiene for Infection Prevention

https://www.halyardhealth.com/hai-watch/hai-threats-solutions/hand-hygiene.aspx

2. Coughing Hygiene

Respiratory Hygiene/Cough Etiquette in Healthcare Settings

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/professionals/infectioncontrol/resphygiene.htm

Transmission-Based Precautions | Droplet Precautions

https://www.cdc.gov/infectioncontrol/basics/transmission-based-precautions.html#anchor_1564058155

Does Wearing a Surgical Mask Prevent the Flu?

https://www.health.com/cold-flu-sinus/surgical-mask-flu-prevention

Flu mask: Should I wear one?

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/swine-flu/expert-answers/flu-mask/faq-20057878

3. Home Hygiene: Effective Disinfecting

How to Disinfect Your House After the Flu

https://staywell.walgreens.com/post/148704114125/disinfect-germs-flu

Five Sneaky Places Germs May be Hiding in Your Home — and How to Clean Them

https://www.homeadvisor.com/r/places-germs-hide-in-your-home-and-how-to-clean-them/

10 Things to Clean After the Flu

https://www.cleanandscentsible.com/10-things-to-clean-after-the-flu/

Cleaning after the flu: how to clean after the flu

https://www.cleanipedia.com/gb/family/cleaning-after-the-flu.html

Institutional Prevention Resources

Prevention Strategies for Seasonal Influenza in Healthcare Settings

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/professionals/infectioncontrol/healthcaresettings.htm

Guideline on the prevention and control of seasonal influenza in healthcare setting

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3957004/

Action Steps for Teachers to Prevent the Spread of Flu

https://www.cdc.gov/h1n1flu/schools/toolkit/pdf/teacherfactsheet.pdf

Guidance for School Administrators to Help Reduce the Spread of Seasonal Influenza in K-12 Schools

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/school/guidance.htm

How To Clean and Disinfect Schools To Help Slow the Spread of Flu

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/school/cleaning.htm

Keep Flu Out of School: A Resource Toolkit

https://www.nfid.org/toolkits/keep-flu-out-of-school-toolkit/

