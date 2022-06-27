Helicopter Crashes while Attempting to Land at Anderson Airport Sunday Evening, One Fatality

By on Comments Off on Helicopter Crashes while Attempting to Land at Anderson Airport Sunday Evening, One Fatality


Location of helicopter crash. Image-Google Maps
Location of helicopter crash. Image-Google Maps

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will be investigating a fatal crash of a 1960 Bell 204B “Huey” operated by Northern Pioneer Helicopters that crashed while attempting to land at the Anderson airport on Sunday evening.

AST were notified of the incident near mile 280 of the Parks Highway at 7:42 pm on Sunday evening and responded to assist and open a preliminary investigation.

The helicopter, under contract with the  Department of Natural Resources to fight the Clear Fire,(Forest Fire 346) crashed as it attempted to land at the Anderson helipad. The pilot and sole occupant of the “Huey,” was identified following next of kin notification as Wasilla resident Douglas Ritchie, age 56.

AST has the scene secured and says that they suspect no foul play in the crash.


  , , , , ,

Helicopter Crashes while Attempting to Land at Anderson Airport Sunday Evening, One Fatality added by on
View all posts by Alaska Native News →