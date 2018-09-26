Here Is the Full Text of the Declaration by Julie Swetnick, the Third Women to Accuse Kavanaugh of Sexual Misconduct

Sep 26, 2018.
Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at Senate hearing. Image-Internet screenshot

Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at Senate hearing. Image-Internet screenshot

In her sworn statement, Swetnick says that she “fully understands the seriousness” of her accusations and charges that she was “gang raped” when she was a high school student at a party where Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge were both in attendance.

Represented by attorney Michael Avenatti, a third woman, Julie Swetnick, came forward publicly on Wednesday to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of gross sexual misconduct when he was a young man.

In her sworn statement, Swetnick says that she “fully understands the seriousness” of her accusations and charges that she was “gang raped” when she was a high school student at a party and that Kavanaugh, and his friend Mark Judge, were both “present.”

She also says she that Kavanaugh and his friends were known at the time for “targeting” girls with alcohol and drugs in order to take advantage of them sexually, and that she has “a firm recollection” that Judge and Kavanaugh were among the “boys lined up outside rooms at many [other] parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room.”




Read the full text of her 3-page Declaration—signed “under penalty of perjury”—below:

declaration_1.jpg

declaration_2.jpgdeclaration_3.jpg

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License
Source: Common Dreams

Related Articles:

High School photos of Brett Kavanaugh and Dr Christine Blasey Ford.Trump Questions Integrity of Kavanaugh Accuser Over Sex Assault Allegations Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at Senate hearing. Image-Internet screenshotKavanaugh Accuser Comes Forward Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accuses Brett Kavanaugh, Supreme Court nominee of drunken sexual assault says she will testify before Congress.Senators Call for Possible Delay After Kavanaugh Accuser Comes Forward Trump Questions Integrity of Kavanaugh Accuser Over Sex Assault Allegations