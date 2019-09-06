High-Visibility Traffic Enforcement Effort Concludes with DUI Arrests and More

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign ended on Labor Day with 1,186 citations issued

(ANCHORAGE) – This year’s annual anti-DUI campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, a national high-visibility enforcement effort, ended earlier this week with 62 DUI arrests made and 1,186 citations issued. This year’s campaign ran from Aug. 14 through Sept. 2. Alaska State Troopers and Wildlife Troopers reported the following contacts:

  • 61 misdemeanor DUI arrests, 1 felony DUI arrest
  • 32 motorists charged with driving with a suspended  or revoked license
  • 40 REDDIs reported with 15 drivers contacted and ultimately determined not to be DUI
  • 79 damage-only crashes, 18 injury crashes, and 2 fatal collisions were investigated by troopers
  • Of the 1,186 citation issued, 606 were issued for speeding and 65 issued for seatbelt or other occupant restraint violations
Written by: on Sep 6, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News