High-Visibility Traffic Enforcement Effort Concludes with DUI Arrests and More

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign ended on Labor Day with 1,186 citations issued
(ANCHORAGE) – This year’s annual anti-DUI campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, a national high-visibility enforcement effort, ended earlier this week with 62 DUI arrests made and 1,186 citations issued. This year’s campaign ran from Aug. 14 through Sept. 2. Alaska State Troopers and Wildlife Troopers reported the following contacts:
Written by: Kenneth Marsh | DPS on Sep 6, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News