Highlighting NOAA’s Role in Alaska’s Seafood Industry

I also want to acknowledge that there are differing opinions on the best application of NOAA’s management and conservation efforts. A consistent process for hearing concerns and making strategic improvements to our federal systems is a critical part of maintaining and refining management over time. AMCC has a 30-year track record of pushing NOAA to improve its management and better understand Alaska’s fishermen and communities. We believe changes are necessary inside NOAA to address the challenges of complex wild ecosystems, climate variability and evolving fisheries dynamics. But change must be implemented thoughtfully and incrementally to enhance the agency’s effectiveness without undermining its foundational responsibilities, which include protection of life, property, and public resources. It is undeniable that without NOAA’s efforts, we would face far more significant challenges in maintaining the health of our fisheries. Through stock assessments and well established management systems, NOAA is a part of the delicately balanced framework necessary for sustainable fishing, directly impacting thousands of Alaskans’ livelihoods. As we navigate the complexities of a changing environment and evolving market demands, NOAA’s work supports our economy. NOAA is far from the only federal program that Alaskans rely upon. The effective management of all natural resources in Alaska is essential for the continued prosperity of our communities and industries. The collaborative efforts of the National Park Service (NPS), National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), the Forest Service, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) play an equally crucial role in preserving and sustaining Alaska’s rich and diverse ecosystems. Together, these agencies work to ensure Alaska’s natural resources are managed to support environmental health, economic prosperity, and community well-being, safeguarding the heritage and future of this incredible region. Their employee’s dedication to our lands, waters, and ecosystems is appreciated. AMCC intends to track and work to understand these changes as they develop. We will do our best to provide Alaska’s fishery stakeholders timely information. We welcome your questions, concerns, and input. Sincerely, Michelle Stratton Executive Director