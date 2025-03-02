Highlighting NOAA’s Role in Alaska’s Seafood Industry

Dear Friends and Collegues,

I am writing in response to this week’s news that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expects a 10% cut to its workforce, starting Thursday, February 27, with the termination of all probationary employees. This news will likely have significant impacts on Alaskans, and seafood harvesters in particular. I wanted to acknowledge this news and share the ways that AMCC understands and is tracking this information for now.  

NOAA is critical in supporting and sustaining a thriving seafood industry in Alaska and throughout the United States. First and foremost, safety at sea is paramount for the well-being of our fishing communities and the sustainability of our seafood industry. NOAA’s efforts to ensure maritime safety through accurate weather forecasting, navigation services, and emergency response coordination are vital. Reducing NOAA’s role and resources in these areas could lead to increased risks for those working at sea, including higher incidents of accidents, loss of life, damage and loss of property, and economic hardships for fishing families. NOAA helps prevent tragedies so fishermen can safely bring their catch to shore, supporting their livelihoods and the broader economy that depends on their success. Undermining these safety measures could have far-reaching and devastating consequences, jeopardizing both fishermen’s lives and the effective harvest of our fishery resources.

I also want to acknowledge that there are differing opinions on the best application of NOAA’s management and conservation efforts. A consistent process for hearing concerns and making strategic improvements to our federal systems is a critical part of maintaining and refining management over time. AMCC has a 30-year track record of pushing NOAA to improve its management and better understand Alaska’s fishermen and communities. We believe changes are necessary inside NOAA to address the challenges of complex wild ecosystems, climate variability and evolving fisheries dynamics. But change must be implemented thoughtfully and incrementally to enhance the agency’s effectiveness without undermining its foundational responsibilities, which include protection of life, property, and public resources. 

It is undeniable that without NOAA’s efforts, we would face far more significant challenges in maintaining the health of our fisheries. Through stock assessments and well established management systems, NOAA is a part of the delicately balanced framework necessary for sustainable fishing, directly impacting thousands of Alaskans’ livelihoods. As we navigate the complexities of a changing environment and evolving market demands, NOAA’s work supports our economy. 

NOAA is far from the only federal program that Alaskans rely upon. The effective management of all natural resources in Alaska is essential for the continued prosperity of our communities and industries. The collaborative efforts of the National Park Service (NPS), National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), the Forest Service, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) play an equally crucial role in preserving and sustaining Alaska’s rich and diverse ecosystems. Together, these agencies work to ensure Alaska’s natural resources are managed to support environmental health, economic prosperity, and community well-being, safeguarding the heritage and future of this incredible region. Their employee’s dedication to our lands, waters, and ecosystems is appreciated.

AMCC intends to track and work to understand these changes as they develop. We will do our best to provide Alaska’s fishery stakeholders timely information. We welcome your questions, concerns, and input. 

Sincerely,

Michelle Stratton

Executive Director

