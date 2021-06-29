Hiker Injured in Cooper Landing Bear Attack Sunday Evening







Soldotna-based Alaska Wildlife Troopers responded to Cooper Landing after being notified of bear attack at that location at 7:38 on Sunday evening.

AWT opened a preliminary investigation that would find that a hiker and his border collie encountered a sow with two cubs along the Kenai River Trail and the canine chased the bears. The sow turned on the hiker and his dog and bit the hiker on the arm.

In an effort to escape the attacking bruin, the hiker jumped into the river and the sow followed. The bear would bite the hiker again, this time in the shoulder before retreating.

The hiker informed troopers that he did have bear spray, but was unable to deploy it.

The hiker went to his vehicle and contacted EEMS who responded and transported him to the hospital in Kenai.

The trail near Skilak Lake was closed down to the public by U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the bear was sought but not located.

Troopers say the dog is still missing and AST asks that if anyone see it to contact AWT at 907-262-4573.





