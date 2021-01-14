Hit and Run Suspect Served Warrant for Murder at the Anchorage Jail







APD announced on Wednesday that they had served a felony arrest warrant for Murder to an inmate at the Anchorage Correctional Center for a fatal hit and run that occurred on January 2nd.

It was 8:40 am on that day that Anchorage police responded to a hit and run on the Glenn Highway near the Hiland exit in South Eagle river. At the scene, police found 26-year-old Chase M Bowerman deceased. APD shut down the southbound lanes of the Glenn Highway and the South Eagle River exit as they conducted an investigation. They found that the driver of the offending vehicle, later identified as 25-year-old Brian McGee, struck Bowerson then fled the scene without rendering aid.

McGee was initially charged with Failing to Render Aid as the investigation continued. On Wednesday, APD reported that they had obtained an arrest warrant for Murder II and served it to McGee at the jail.