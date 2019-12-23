Holiday Enforcement Campaign Update

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Halfway through winter holiday enforcement campaign, Troopers work hard to keep roads safe.
(ANCHORAGE) – In the 12 days since focused holiday traffic enforcement efforts began statewide, Alaska State Troopers and Wildlife Troopers have issued 525 citations and investigated four fatal collisions.
“We’re only halfway through our holiday safety campaign and Troopers have been busy,” said B Detachment Deputy Commander Lt. Freddie Wells. “We will continue to enforce safe seatbelt usage and keep our eyes out for people driving under the influence, driving distracted, speeding, driving aggressively – anything that could jeopardize the safety of Alaskans during the holiday season.”
The focused traffic enforcement campaign began December 11 and runs through January 1, 2020. Contacts through early December 23 include the following:
Funding for increased highway patrol efforts comes from the National DUI Events High Visibility Enforcement Campaign with funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.
###
© 2019, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts - Add New - In a speech to the right-wing Turning Points USA conference in Florida on Saturday, President Donald Trump launched into an incoherent...
Read previous article:Close
Observers Mystified After Trump Delivers ‘Moronic’ and ‘Unhinged’ Diatribe Against Wind Power
In a speech to the right-wing Turning Points USA conference in Florida on Saturday, President Donald Trump launched into an incoherent...