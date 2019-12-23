Holiday Enforcement Campaign Update

Halfway through winter holiday enforcement campaign, Troopers work hard to keep roads safe.

(ANCHORAGE) – In the 12 days since focused holiday traffic enforcement efforts began statewide, Alaska State Troopers and Wildlife Troopers have issued 525 citations and investigated four fatal collisions.

“We’re only halfway through our holiday safety campaign and Troopers have been busy,” said B Detachment Deputy Commander Lt. Freddie Wells. “We will continue to enforce safe seatbelt usage and keep our eyes out for people driving under the influence, driving distracted, speeding, driving aggressively – anything that could jeopardize the safety of Alaskans during the holiday season.”

The focused traffic enforcement campaign began December 11 and runs through January 1, 2020. Contacts through early December 23 include the following:

  • 20 misdemeanor DUI arrests
  • 20 drivers charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.
  • 16 REDDIs reported with 5 drivers contacted and ultimately determined not to be DUI
  • 75 damage only crashes 9 injury crashes and 4 fatal collision were investigated by troopers
  • Of the 525 citations issued, 243 were issued for speeding and 13 issued for seatbelt or other occupant restraint violations

Funding for increased highway patrol efforts comes from the National DUI Events High Visibility Enforcement Campaign with funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

