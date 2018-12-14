Holiday High Visibility Enforcement Efforts Begin

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The snow is falling, lights are brightening up neighborhoods and holiday parties are in full swing! For those of you that have to traverse our highways to get to and from your holly jolly good time, we would like to encourage you to make a plan to get home safely. To help remind you to not drive impaired, the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers will be conducting a high visibility enforcement effort, starting today and running into the early morning hours of Jan. 1 of the new year.
The Department of Public Safety recognizes that alcohol is a part of many festivities this time of year. If you plan on partaking, don’t drive. Please have a plan in place to not drive impaired. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign is done annually around the holidays to encourage the motoring public to keep safety in mind and to prevent this time of year from turning tragic.
The focused enforcement by the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers over the holiday is intended to prevent major injury and fatality crashes through enhanced enforcement. While the troopers are out to curb DUIs, they will also be on the lookout for additional driver behaviors that often contribute to fatal crashes, such as speeding and driving too fast for conditions.
Please do your part in keeping our roadways safe by not driving impaired. Additionally, don’t hesitate to make a REDDI report by calling 911 (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately).