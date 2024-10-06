Holy Grift! Trump Bibles Miraculously an Exact Match for Oklahoma Public Schools Mandate





“Ryan Walters’ multimillion-dollar school Bible scheme appears to be a grift to funnel taxpayer dollars to Donald Trump and his allies.”

Journalists in Oklahoma revealed Friday that the Christian Bibles peddled by former President Donald Trump are potentially the only ones on the market that meet the specific list of requirements for volumes the state controversially plans to purchase for its public schools.

The Oklahoma Watch reporting sparked a fresh wave of criticism on several fronts, including the Republican presidential nominee’s ongoing Bible grift; Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters’ attempt to spend millions in taxpayer dollars on religious books for public classrooms; and broader efforts by Christian nationalist forces to assert themselves within the modern GOP.

As Oklahoma Watch detailed:

Bids opened Monday for a contract to supply the state Department of Education with 55,000 Bibles. According to the bid documents, vendors must meet certain specifications: Bibles must be the King James Version; must contain the Old and New Testaments; must include copies of the Pledge of Allegiance, Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights; and must be bound in leather or leather-like material. A salesperson at Mardel Christian & Education searched, and though they carry 2,900 Bibles, none fit the parameters. But one Bible fits perfectly: Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA Bible, endorsed by former President Donald Trump and commonly referred to as the Trump Bible. They cost $60 each online, with Trump receiving fees for his endorsement. Mardel doesn’t carry the God Bless the USA Bible or another Bible that could meet the specifications, the We The People Bible, which was also endorsed by Trump. It sells for $90.

The outlet also noted Walters’ support for Trump. The official reportedly said earlier this week: “We are going to be so proud here in Oklahoma to be the first state in the country to bring the Bible back to every single classroom and every state should be doing this… President Trump praised our efforts. President Trump has been the leader on this issue.”

In response to the reporting, The Atlantic‘s David Graham simply said, “Incredible grift.”



Talking Points Memo‘s Josh Marshall declared that “this is somewhere being hilarious and grotesque.”

Activist Olivia Julianna asserted that “this cannot be legal.”

Julianna may be correct. Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson, a Democrat, told Oklahoma Watch that “if the bid specs exclude most bidders unnecessarily, I could consider that a violation.”

The reporting provoked praise for Oklahoma Watch‘s Paul Monies, Jennifer Palmer, and Heather Warlick. Arms Control Today chief editor Carol Giacomo said, “Local journalism, uncovering the facts—and the grift.”

Even before the Trump Bible development, civil rights groups have spent months sounding the alarm over Walters’ push to mandate Christian teachings in public schools.

On Thursday, a coalition including the ACLU and Americans United requested “records related to Walters’ announced funding for the mandate, made at a September 26 meeting where the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved a $3 million budget request for the 2025-26 fiscal year ‘to provide Bibles to the Oklahoma classrooms.'”

Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United, said in a Thursday statement that “Oklahoma taxpayers should not be forced to bankroll Superintendent Walters’ Christian nationalist agenda.”

“His latest scheme—to mandate use of the Bible in Oklahoma public school curriculum—is a transparent, unlawful effort to indoctrinate and religiously coerce public school students,” Laser added. “Not on our watch. Public schools are not Sunday schools.”

