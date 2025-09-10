Christian Nationalism Resurrected as Trump Promotes Prayer in Public Schools





“President Trump is using religion to promote his self-aggrandizement and political agenda, all the while perpetuating the lie that America is a Christian nation and that religion is under attack,” said one critic



Proponents of separating church and state on Monday decried US President Donald Trump’s pledge to protect prayer in public schools, warning that the administration is advancing the agenda of far-right Christian nationalists seeking to impose their religious beliefs upon everyone.

Speaking at a meeting of the president’s so-called Religious Liberty Commission at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, Trump announced upcoming Department of Education guidance “protecting the right to prayer in our public schools, and it’s total protection.”

“We’re defending our rights and restoring our identity as a nation under God,” Trump said. “To have a great nation, you have to have religion. I believe that so strongly. As president, I will always defend our glorious heritage, and we will protect the Judeo-Christian principles of our founding.”

The president added that it is “ridiculous” that the nation’s public school students are “indoctrinated with anti-religious propaganda, and some are even punished for their religious beliefs.”

Students have always had the right to pray in public schools. What Trump is pushing isn’t about protecting prayer — it’s about giving officials a green light to impose Christianity on everyone else. That’s unconstitutional coercion, not freedom. https://t.co/ZBqsMpvUhl — FFRF (@FFRF) September 8, 2025

Trump also launched his “America Prays” initiative, which asks the faithful to “join with at least 10 people to meet each week for one hour to pray” for the country.

In response to the president’s speech, the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) said on social media: “We’ve never been ‘one nation under God.’ There’s nothing to restore. Our true identity is freedom of conscience—the right to believe in any faith, or none at all.”

“A great nation isn’t built on religion—it’s built on equality, liberty, and justice for all,” FFRF added. “Our strength comes from We The People, not belief in a god.”

Rachel Laser, president of the group Americans United for Separation of Church and State, said in a statement that Monday’s event “once again demonstrated that this commission isn’t about religious liberty; it’s about rejecting the nation’s religious diversity and prioritizing one set of Christian beliefs.”

“From the professions of Christian faith to the chorus of ‘amens’ during Christian prayers to the exclusively Christian speakers this morning, this government hearing was more like a church service,” Laser noted. “Once again, President Trump is using religion to promote his self-aggrandizement and political agenda, all the while perpetuating the lie that America is a Christian nation and that religion is under attack.”

Laser continued:

The Trump administration is advancing this Christian nationalist agenda with the launch of his ‘America Prays’ initiative, which calls on Americans to pray for our country. People who care about religious freedom don’t need to be told when or how to pray; they need leaders who are committed to separation of church and state. At a hearing focused on religious freedom and public schools, the commission ignored the most serious threats. From mandates to display the Ten Commandments and teach from the Bible to Christianity-infused curriculum and the installation of school chaplains, Christian nationalists and their political allies are trying to impose their personal religious beliefs on America’s public school children.

“Our country’s promise of church-state separation means that families—not politicians or public school officials—get to decide how and when children engage with religion,” Laser added. “Yet many of the organizations represented at today’s meeting and members of the Religious Liberty Commission have tried to undermine this fundamental American principle and turn our public schools into Sunday schools.”

Monday’s event came as some GOP-led states push forward with plans for more overt displays of religiosity in public schools. Most notably, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton—a US Senate candidate—is urging schools to display the Ten Commandments in spite of a federal judge’s recent injunction on a law requiring the Judeo-Christian religious and ethical directives to be displayed in all classrooms.

Paxton is also urging all schools “to begin the legal process of putting prayer back in the classroom and recommending the Lord’s Prayer for students.”

Responding to Paxton’s push, gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg said last week on social media: “Hey Ken, many have said that you committed adultery. Shouldn’t you worry about your own morality before imposing this on others? Looks like you are using religion for personal gain.”

Recent polls have shown a significant drop in the number of Americans who identify as Christian in recent decades, an all-time low in belief in “God,” and a steady overall decline in religiosity among younger Americans.

