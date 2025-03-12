Homer big game transporter sentenced for transporting unlawfully taken black bears





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A Homer big game transporter was sentenced Monday to five years’ probation for providing big game transportation services for four illegally taken black bears in the Kenai Peninsula.

According to court documents, Travis Larson, 49, has been a licensed big game transporter since 2010, and provides transporter services through his company, Alaska Premier Sportfishing LLC (APS). Larson and APS offered paying clients transportation for multi-day hunting and fishing trips aboard a 65-foot liveaboard vessel, Venturess. He used a smaller motorboat for transporting clients and illegally harvested black bears to and from Venturess to the areas they would hunt. Larson and APS charged $3,500 per hunter to participate in a black bear hunting trip.

Court documents explain that in May 2018, through his company APS, Larson transported eight hunters on a black bear hunt in the Nuka Bay area of the Kenai Peninsula. Each hunter paid $3,500 to participate in the hunt. The group included four Norwegian nationals. Larson knew all four people were not residents of the U.S and that they were not accompanied by a licensed hunting guide or assistant guide, which is required under state law.

Court documents further explain that on May 9, 2018, one foreign hunter was transported to a beach adjacent to Surprise Bay to hunt a black bear. The hunter shot and killed a black bear on land belonging to the State of Alaska. On May 10, 2018, Larson transported three foreign hunters to a beach adjacent to Beauty Bay to hunt black bears. Two of the hunters each shot and killed a black bear on land belonging to the Port Graham Corporation, an Alaska Native Corporation, and the other hunter shot and killed a black bear on land belonging to the State of Alaska. On both days, Larson transported the hunters and the illegally harvested black bears back to Venturess via the smaller motorboat.

On May 11, 2018, Larson transported the four foreign hunters and the four illegally harvested black bears to Homer, Alaska, where he knew the black bears would be transported in interstate and foreign commerce following the hunt.

On Oct. 9, 2024, Larson pleaded guilty to four counts of violating the Lacey Act–unlawful transportation of wildlife. At sentencing, the Court also ordered Larson to pay a $40,000 fine and $2,400 in restitution and ordered him to forfeit $150,000. The Court also imposed special probationary conditions prohibiting Larson from hunting anywhere in the world and providing any big game commercial services throughout his probationary period.

“Despite knowing and understanding all relevant regulations governing licensed transporters, Mr. Larson chose to completely disregard the law so he could make a profit,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “Due to his conduct in this case, the defendant is now prohibited from operating within the big game transporting industry or hunting anywhere in the world for a significant period and will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in penalties. May this sentence act as a deterrent for others in the industry—we will prosecute you and seek criminal sanctions if you willfully choose to disregard the rules in place that regulate hunting and protect wildlife in Alaska.”

“This sentence underscores our unwavering commitment to enforcing wildlife laws and holding accountable those who attempt to circumvent them,” said Doug Ault, Assistant Director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement. “The facilitation of poaching and illegal transport of black bears by the defendant, along with his subsequent submission of false reports to conceal these illicit activities, poses a threat to our country’s wildlife populations. We will relentlessly pursue those who engage in such activities and remain steadfast in our efforts to prevent the exploitation of America’s shared natural resources.”

The National Park Service, Investigative Services Branch and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Brickey prosecuted the case.



