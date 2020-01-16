Homer Man Dies in Appliance Explosion

Alaska Native News on Jan 15, 2020.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating what seems to be a fatal appliance explosion that occurred on Tuesday on the outskirts of Homer, troopers reveal.

At just after 11 pm on Tuesday night, the Homer Police Department notified AST that they had received a call from the wife of 68-year-old Gary Thomas of Homer reporting him overdue.

Homer police and Thomas’s family began searching for him and a phone app was used to locate Thomas’s phone. After locating his cell phone a family member went to the location off of Cottonwood Hill on East End Road and discovered Thomas’s vehicle there.

Homer police followed up and went to the residence and entered to find Thomas deceased and signs of an appliance explosion.

Troopers responded and opened an investigation. The Fire Marshal’s office was notified and responded to open their investigation.

Thomas’s next-of-kin were notified of the incident.