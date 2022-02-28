Homer Man Rescued Clinging to Sea Ice Near Anchor Point Launch Saturday





Just after 11 am on Saturday morning, Alaska Wildlife Troopers were alerted that a man was clinging to a large chunk of sea ice in Cook Inlet near the Anchor Point tractor launch and at11:47 hours AWT Trooper Baum responded to the shoreline adjacent to the scene.

Trooper Baum, from his viewpoint at the tractor launch was able to locate the victim, later identified as Homer resident Jamie Snedden, in the water clinging to the ice approximately 300 yards from shore. The Coast Guard was notified but could not give a positive ETA. Fortunately for Snedden, the m/v Misty was in the area three miles away and responded to the area. Meanwhile, trooper Baum launched an inflatable raft and rowed out to Snedden arriving at the same time as the Misty.

Snedden, who was not wearing a flotation device and appeared to be having difficulty staying above water. He was pulled from the water and onto the vessel. The victim was hypothermic but breathing and conscious.

Because the Homer Harbor was more than an hour away, it was decided to take Snedden to the launch and waiting EMS.

Once the Misty got to approximately 100 yards from shore, Snedden was transferred to the raft and rowed to shore.

“Snedden was transported to South Peninsula Hospital where he was treated for Hypothermia and is expected to fully recover,” according to the trooper report.





