Homer Residents Rally to Protect South Peninsula Hospital and Medicaid









HOMER, Alaska — Wednesday, more than 50 residents, caregivers, and health care advocates gathered in Karen Hornaday Park and marched to South Peninsula Hospital as part of Save Our Hospitals Week, raising their voices against federal proposals to slash Medicaid and Affordable Care Act funding.

The rally called attention to the devastating impact these cuts would have on rural hospitals across Alaska, including South Peninsula Hospital—a nationally ranked Critical Access Hospital that provides essential services to the southern Kenai Peninsula.

Speakers included local caregivers, providers, and community members who rely on Medicaid. Many shared powerful stories about what Medicaid means to their families and the harm that losing access to care would bring.

“If Medicaid goes, guess what’s next,” said one local resident.

“We need our health care,” said another.

“Support our local hospitals. We love our local hospitals,” said another.

Organizers called on Alaska’s congressional delegation—Senator Dan Sullivan, Senator Lisa Murkowski, and Representative Nick Begich—to reject the House-passed budget reconciliation bill that would gut Medicaid funding, eliminate key services, and destabilize the entire rural health care system.

“These cuts aren’t numbers on a page—they’re life-or-death decisions for rural communities like Homer,” said Amber Lee, State Director for Protect Our Care Alaska. “South Peninsula Hospital is more than a facility—it’s a lifeline.”

Organizers encouraged community members to continue speaking out and joining local action teams to defend health care for all Alaskans.

A video of the event can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1920516265370345

###



