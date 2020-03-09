Homer Suspect Arrested on Attempted murder Charges following Serious Domestic Violence Incident

Alaska Native News on Mar 9, 2020.

A Homer suspect has been charged with attempted murder and other charges following a domestic violence incident in that community during the early morning hours on Monday, Alaska State Troopers reported today.

Troopers, along with Homer Police responded to a Homer area residence at 2:16 am on Monday following a call reporting a domestic disturbance. When police and troopers arrived a stand-off ensued for a time before 51-year-old Julien Massey relented and was taken into custody. An investigation into the incident was initiated and found that Massey “assaulted a family member causing serious physical injuries,” AST revealed.

As a result of the initial investigation, Massey was charged with Attempted Murder II because of the seriousness of the attack and injuries, Assault II, III and IV, Interfering with the Report of a DV, as well as Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The investigation is continuing.