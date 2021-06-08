Homicide Investigation Opened after Discovery of Deceased Woman at Nunaka Valley Baseball Fields Tuesday







Anchorage police responded to the Nunaka Valley Baseball Fields at 6111 Craig Drive in East Anchorage Tuesday morning after being alerted that there was a deceased female at that location.

Upon arrival at 4:15 am, they found a female deceased from trauma to her upper body and opened a homicide investigation.

APD’s Crime Scene Team was called in to process the area. APD asks that the public avoid the area.

Police are seeking anyone with information regarding this incident, including video surveillance of the area, to contact Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).





