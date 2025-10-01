Honoring the National Day of Remembrance for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools







On this National Day of Remembrance for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools, the National Indian Health Board (NIHB) stands in solidarity with Tribal Nations, survivors, and families as we honor those who endured the generational trauma of the federal Indian boarding school system.

From the early 1800s through the late 20th century, the U.S. government and various religious organizations operated more than 400 Indian boarding schools across the country. Native children were forcibly removed from their homes and placed in these institutions, often hundreds of miles away from their communities. The schools’ stated goal was to assimilate Native children into Western culture – stripping them of their languages, cultural practices, family connections, and spiritual traditions.

In these schools, children were frequently punished for speaking their Native languages or practicing their cultural ways. Many endured physical, emotional, and spiritual abuse. Too many never returned home. Those who survived often carried lifelong trauma that has rippled across generations.

The boarding school era left deep scars, contributing to lasting health disparities, grief, and disconnection in Tribal communities. Yet it has also shown the extraordinary resilience of survivors, families, and Tribal Nations who worked tirelessly to preserve and revitalize Indigenous languages, traditions, and lifeways.

The National Day of Remembrance, observed each year on September 30, provides space for reflection, education, and healing. It is a day to honor survivors, remember those children who never came home, and strengthen our collective resolve to ensure the truth of this history is never forgotten.

As NIHB works to advance Tribal health, we recognize that healing is holistic. It includes restoring cultural identity, strengthening connections to language and tradition, and supporting survivors and families through trauma-informed care. Today, we recommit to this work that uplifts the voices of those affected as a result of the boarding school era.

“The National Day of Remembrance is both solemn and sacred. It is a time to acknowledge the truth, to honor survivors, and to say the name of children who never came home,” said AC Locklear (Lumbee), CEO of the National Indian Health Board. “Healing can only begin when we face the past with honesty and compassion. NIHB is committed to standing with Tribal Nations, Native communities, and Tribal organizations across the country as we work on paths forward and generational healing.”

On this day, we invite you to join us in reflection and action. Together, we carry the responsibility of truth-telling and the hope of healing for our future generations.

Visit the National Native Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS) website to learn more about U.S. Indian Boarding Schools.