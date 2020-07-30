Hope Man Clearing Trail Suffers Fatal Bear Attack on Wednesday

Alaska Native News on Jul 30, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers revealed this morning that they were advised of a fatal bear mauling in the Hope area of the Chugach National Forest late on Wednesday evening and that a joint response to the scene is being carried out by Alaska Wildlife Troopers and the United States Forest Service.

According to the report, the victim had been clearing brush along a trail approximately a mile behind his property when the fatal attack occurred. Troopers say that his wife became concerned when he did not show back up at home and the family dog came back alone.

Family and friends went to the location that the victim was working and found him “deceased with wounds consistent with a bear attack.” troopers report that “All subjects immediately departed the area.” They report that the trail is not accessible by ATV and has to be traversed on foot.

Troopers say that the investigation is continuing and updates will follow.





