House Natural Resources Subcommittee Holds Historic Hearing on Unleashing Alaska’s Resource Potential





WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations held a historic hearing on Alaska’s vast natural resource potential. The Subcommittee brought together a broad panel of Alaskan experts to discuss how responsible development of oil, gas, mineral, and timber resources can strengthen national security and spur economic growth across America.

“This hearing was a historic moment for Alaska. Alaskans have always understood that responsible development of our natural resources is the key to prosperity and security. Unfortunately, the Biden administration’s policies of preservation over production locked away opportunities and forced us to rely on foreign adversaries for resources we have in abundance here at home” said Congressman Begich. “House Republicans, along with the support of the Trump Administration are charting a new course that restores responsible development, unleashes energy and mineral production, and opens the door for new infrastructure and jobs. I want to thank each of our witnesses for their time and their commitment to our great state. Their testimonies were invaluable as we work to ensure our resources are responsibly managed for the benefit of future generations of Alaskans.”

Congressman Begich extended his deep appreciation to the distinguished panelists who traveled from across Alaska to share their perspectives and expertise before the Subcommittee:

Mr. Nagruk Harcharek , President, Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat, Anchorage, AK

With expedited permitting and deregulation, Alaska’s abundant oil, gas, mineral, and timber resources can play a central role in meeting the nation’s resource needs and reducing reliance on foreign adversaries. President Trump’s Executive Order 14153, “Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential”, the Working Families Tax Cuts, along with congressional Republican efforts to repeal harmful regulations, have renewed hope for advancing mineral development, and revitalizing timber production.

This ripple effect of responsible resource management promises job creation, economic growth, and a stronger, more secure America.

