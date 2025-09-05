House Passes Congressman Begich’s Resolution to Overturn Central Yukon Land Restrictions





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wedneday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.J. Res. 106, legislation introduced by Congressman Nick Begich (R-Alaska), to overturn the Bureau of Land Management’s restrictive Central Yukon Resource Management Plan.

“The 2024 Central Yukon plan locks up more than 13 million acres of public land in one of Alaska’s most impoverished regions and blocks projects vital to our nation’s energy security and economic future,” said Congressman Begich. “With this resolution, we are restoring balance to federal land policy and ensuring that Alaska can responsibly contribute to America’s energy and mineral independence. Alaskans know how to balance stewardship and development, and I am proud to have championed this legislation in the House that restores responsible management of our state’s resources.”

“Thanks to the work of Congressman Begich, America is taking a major step forward in restoring domestic energy and mineral security. With his legislation, Congress is overturning Biden’s disastrous policy and instead unleashing Alaska’s resource potential. This bill will help support the construction of Ambler Road, ensuring access to critical minerals and generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for Alaska. I’d like to thank Congressman Begich for his work on this important bill for Alaskans and all Americans,” said Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.).

The Central Yukon Resource Management Plan (RMP), finalized by the Biden administration, designated over 3.6 million acres as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, imposed outdated land withdrawals, and limited responsible development across a region of 56 million acres in north and central Alaska.

By repealing the plan, H.J. Res. 106:

Reinforces America’s energy independence and put us back on the path to prosperity at home.

Unlocks access to critical minerals needed for national security and advanced technologies.

Supports the Alaska LNG Project, expected to create over 10,000 jobs and deliver 3.5 billion cubic feet of gas daily for Alaska, America and our allies.

With the passage of H.J. Res. 106, the House has taken a critical step toward unleashing Alaska’s potential and reaffirming America’s leadership in energy and mineral production. The resolution will now be considered by the U.S. Senate.

