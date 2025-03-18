House Passes Resolution Urging Congress to Protect Vital Rural Broadband and Telecom Services





JUNEAU – Monday, the House passed House Joint Resolution 6, urging the U.S. Congress to safeguard the Universal Service Fund (USF), a critical source of funding for broadband and telecommunications services across rural Alaska. The resolution comes amid a pending U.S. Supreme Court case that could dismantle the USF unless Congress takes legislative action.

The Universal Service Fund delivers over $500 million annually to support low-cost internet, mobile, and telephone services for rural healthcare providers, schools, libraries, and low-income households throughout Alaska. Loss of these funds could severely disrupt communications infrastructure, with approximately 220 rural hospitals and clinics losing $221 million, 500 schools losing broadband access, and 137,600 students left without reliable digital connectivity.

“Telehealth, remote learning, emergency services, and even the ability to call 911 depend on the funding the Universal Service Fund provides,” said Representative Zack Fields (D-Anchorage), co-chair of the House Labor and Commerce Committee. “If Congress fails to act, thousands of Alaskans will be left disconnected. HJR 6 sends a clear, bipartisan message: Congress must safeguard the USF and ensure that rural and low-income communities are not left behind in our increasingly connected world.”

“If the court upholds the Fifth Circuit decision, it will jeopardize broadband infrastructure projects which are critical to deliver affordable high-speed internet to residents in my district,” said Representative Robyn Niayuq Burke (D-Utqiagvik). “For my district, the loss would impact every facet of life including health care, education, economic development and broadband accessibility.”

Without the USF, providers have warned they will be forced to terminate services, halt rural construction, and abandon unprofitable infrastructure maintenance, leaving many communities without reliable telecommunications.

HJR 6 calls on the Alaska Congressional Delegation and the 119th U.S. Congress to act swiftly to protect the USF’s funding authority and to pursue bipartisan solutions ensuring the sustainability of vital connectivity services.



