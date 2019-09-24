House Speaker Pelosi Opens Trump Impeachment Inquiry

NEW YORK – Myroslava Gongadze and Kenneth Schwartz in Washington contributed to this story.

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump and allegations that he sought a foreign government’s help with his 2020 re-election bid.

“The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the Constitution,” Pelosi said. “The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law.”

Pelosi made her announcement after huddling inside the Capitol with House Democratic leaders, as the number of Democratic lawmakers who support impeachment proceedings grew throughout the day Tuesday.

“There been a lot of egregious acts. But there’s nothing that compares to this. This is the president basically saying, ‘Yes, I colluded. What are you going to do about it?’” Democratic Representative Tom Malinowski told reporters.

Pelosi accused Trump of betraying his oath of office, U.S. national security and the security of U.S. elections.

“For the past several months we have been investigating in our committees and litigating in the courts so the House can gather all the relevant facts and consider whether to exercise its full Article 1 power, including a constitutional power of the utmost gravity, approval of articles of impeachment,” Pelosi said.







In her remarks, she referenced founding father Benjamin Franklin’s description of the new U.S. government as “a republic, if you can keep it,” adding, “Our responsibility is to keep it.”

In New York, attending the 74th United Nations General Assembly, the president returned to Trump Tower for “executive time” to watch the House speaker.

Meanwhile, reporters covering the president were held at the Trump Tower bar until dinner at 7 p.m., where they watched Pelosi deliver her speech on TV.

Within minutes of Pelosi’s appearance, Trump responded with several tweets. “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” he said in one. “Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!” he said in another.

For months, Pelosi has resisted opening a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump over earlier allegations of obstruction of justice stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.

But the pressure on Pelosi has grown in recent days over reports Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden over a high-paying job his son Hunter had with a Ukrainian gas company.

Biden has been the Democratic front-runner for the presidential nomination and a potential rival to Trump in the 2020 election.

Trump said he would release the “complete, fully declassified and unredacted” transcript of his July telephone call with Zelenskiy on Wednesday.

But Pelosi and other Democrats say there is much more to the allegations against Trump than just a telephone call.