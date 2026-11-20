





“This is the first time in decades that a senior senator… said he would rather shut down Social Security than fix it,” said US Sen. Ron Wyden.



Democrats on the US Senate Budget Committee on Wednesday took turns slamming a Republican colleague who floated abolishing Social Security.

Earlier in the day, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) appeared on Fox Business, where he described Social Security as a “scam” that cannot be reformed.

“At this point, there’s really no way to fix Social Security,” Johnson said. “It’s a Ponzi scheme, you can’t fix it. You just shut it down and hope that you can recovery some of your money.”

Democratic senators wasted no time in pouncing on Johnson’s claims about the country’s most popular social insurance program during Wednesday’s hearing.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee who is in line to be its chairman next year, accused Johnson of peddling baseless fears about Social Security going bankrupt.

“I think the biggest factor scaring Americans right now was your quote this morning,” Merkley said. “That does terrify people across the country. And much of what my colleague has described is the fact that he does not like the way that Social Security is structured.”

Merkley also tore into Johnson’s claim that there is no way to fix Social Security’s finances when a significant portion of it can be solved by raising or even eliminating the cap on wages subject to the payroll tax.

“This year, I held 36 town halls, one in each county in Oregon,” Merkley said. “And in each one, we did a survey on how people would like to see Social Security addressed to make sure it is solvent. The results were clear and consistent… from cities to rural communities. The top response from citizens was, ‘Raise the cap on the income to which premiums apply.’”

“Most think it’s unfair,” the Oregon Democrat added, “for a local firefighter who pays the exact same contribution as a billionaire hedge fund manager.”

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) similarly denounced Johnson for wanting to scrap Social Security rather than make the ultrarich pay higher taxes.

“This is the first time in decades that a senior senator, chairman of the Budget Committee, said he would rather shut down Social Security than fix it,” Wyden said, “in effect, saying he would rather throw in the towel and have billionaires pay their fair share. That is, in my view, an astounding statement.”

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) told Johnson that he was “shocked and disappointed” to see Johnson’s call to shut Social Security down, to which the Wisconsin Republican replied that he was being “taken out of context.”

“No,” Warner shot back. “I’m reading a quote from you on Fox News!… We don’t want to scare the American public. This is outrageous scare tactics. The American people deserve better.”