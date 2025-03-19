Huna Totem and AJT Mining Properties to Improve Waterfront near Áak’w Landing Development





-AJT’s Aging Dock to Be Removed as Part of Agreement-

JUNEAU, Alaska — — In a groundbreaking collaboration set to transform Juneau’s waterfront, Huna Totem Corporation (HTC) and AJT Mining Properties, Inc. (AJT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) addressing waterfront improvements on AJT’s property near HTC’s highly anticipated Áak’w Landing project. This agreement underscores a shared commitment to revitalizing the area while boosting public safety and sustainability.

As part of this forward-thinking partnership, HTC would remove AJT’s aging dock during Áak’w Landing construction, making way for a more vibrant and accessible waterfront

“This agreement with AJT sets the stage for ongoing planning and coordination as we work together to create a premiere waterfront experience where residents and visitors will gather for years to come,” said Russell Dick, President and CEO of HTC. “By working together, we are reimagining a downtown that is safer, more accessible, and a true reflection of Juneau’s cultural and economic vitality.”

As Áak’w Landing will be constructed with shore power capability, both organizations are actively evaluating necessary steps to provide clean energy to cruise ships in the future, which aligns with Juneau’s ongoing commitment to reducing emissions and preserving its natural beauty.

“We appreciate our partnership with HTC,” said Alec Mesdag, President of AEL&P and AJT Mining Properties. “Their investment in adjacent properties makes the area safer and creates opportunities for future seawalk extension.”

Beyond infrastructure improvements, Áak’w Landing will offer year-round public use for events and cultural education. As a tribute to the region’s rich heritage, two totem poles from Sealaska Heritage’s Kootéeyaa Deiyí (Totem Pole Trail) will be incorporated into the site, reflecting the cultural significance of the area, and honoring Juneau’s Tlingit heritage.

The development, set for completion in 2027, will also play a critical role in reducing downtown congestion and environmental impact. By eliminating thousands of buses along Marine Way and Franklin Street, and significantly reducing the need for lightering vessels, the project will help cut emissions while improving safety in the harbor. Cruise ships at anchor will drop from 60-80 vessels annually to nearly zero, reducing ship emissions and representing a major step forward in sustainable tourism.

This partnership between HTC and AJT is more than just an MOU, it’s a bold step toward a more vibrant, sustainable, and culturally enriched future for Juneau’s waterfront.