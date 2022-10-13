Hunter Dies in 300-Foot Fall Southeast of Sitka





Alaska Wildlife Troopers were notified of a missing hunter southeast of Sitka on Tuesday morning. The caller said that his hunting partner, 47-year-old Ryan Ruesch, had become separated and did not make it back to the camp near Lake Diana by nightfall on Monday.

Because of the remoteness and steep terrain, troopers contacted U.S. Coast Guard Sector Juneau for assistance in the search. A helicopter was launched from Sitka.

Ruesch was soon located at the base of a 300-foot cliff. His remains were recovered and transported to Sitka. Paramedics there pronounced him deceased.

Ruesch’s next of kin have been notified.



