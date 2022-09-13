Hunter Mauled by Bear on Nushagak River





The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a location 20 miles outside of Dillingham on the Nushagak River after the Alaska State Troopers requested assistance following a call from a hunter at 8am on Friday.

AST received a call via a satellite Communications device from a hunter on the river reporting that his partner, John Alex Casteel, had been mauled by a bear and requested help.

Casteel was reported to have immobilizing injuries to his arm and leg but was conscious.

USCG picked up the injured hunter and transported him to the Dillingham hospital. He was further transported to Anchorage for treatment of his injuries.



