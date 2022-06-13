Husband Arrested for Murder in Death of Kimberly Bridges of Fox





Following a nine-month investigation into the disappearance of Fox resident Kimberly Bridges by the Alaska Bureau of Investigations, troopers arrested her husband Robert Bridges on Murder I charges, AST reports.

On October 25th, 2021, Robert Bridges reported to troopers that his wife, 65-year-old Kimberly had gone missing from their home. Troopers were told that she was last seen the day before leaving with an older couple in a blue/green Subaru sedan. A thorough search was carried out to no avail. Troopers felt that the report was suspicious and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate her disappearance.

As the investigation continued, a report of human remains was called in to troopers on May 22nd of this year. The remains were discovered by a tour group near the Yukon River Bridge just off the Dalton Highway. When AST responded to investigate, they were able to identify the remains as those of Kimberly Bridges.

Her remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy. In the SME’s preliminary report, they determined that her death was a homicide. AST said in their report that the SME’s determination “was consistent with evidence that Troopers identified at the scene and had uncovered during their investigation.”

On June 10th, investigators contacted the husband and took him into custody on charges of Murder I, Murder II, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was transported to Fairbanks and remanded him to the Fairbanks Correctional Center with his bail set at $1,000,000.

Bridges was arraigned on Saturday and his preliminary hearing is set for June 21st.

Troopers say that the investigation was supported by the Fairbanks AST Patrol, the Fairbanks AST Criminal Suppression Unit, and the Alaska Criminal Intelligence Center.



