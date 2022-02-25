Hydaburg Suspect Arrested Thursday in Physical and Sexual Assault Investigation





Alaska State Troopers report that they took a 68-year-old Prince of Wales man into custody on a warrant for Sex Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the First Degree, and Assault in the Second Degree and transported him to Craig where he was remanded to the jail there on Thursday.

Troopers were notified of a Sexual Assault and the Prince of Wales Sexual Assault Response Team including medical staff and victim advocates were activated and an investigation was opened following a report of sexual assault. The investigation would reveal that Gideon Duncan, age 68, of Hydaburg had physically and sexually assaulted a woman there.

A $200,000 warrant was issued on the charges and Duncan was contacted and taken into custody. He was remanded to the Craig Jail with his bail set at the warrant amount.





