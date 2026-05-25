Iḷisaġvik College and UIC Announce Land Purchase for Future Campus in Utqiaġvik







UTQIAĠVIK — Iḷisaġvik College and Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation (UIC) announced the successful purchase agreement of a 15-acre site in Utqiaġvik for the future development of a new Iḷisaġvik College campus.

The land sale by UIC and purchase by Iḷisaġvik College marks a major milestone for both organizations and reflects a shared commitment to investing in educational opportunities, workforce development, and long-term community infrastructure for the North Slope region. As the primary landowner in Utqiaġvik, UIC continues to prioritize partnerships and development efforts that support the long-term needs of the community and future generations.

As Iḷisaġvik College celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, the project represents both a recognition of the college’s history and a continued investment in the future of the region. The new campus will replace the college’s current network of aging leased facilities with a centralized, purpose-built environment designed to improve collaboration, connectivity, and student support services while supporting broader community and regional needs.

“Iglaurugut suvunmun! We are moving forward!” said President Justina Wilhelm. “This milestone reflects years of dedication and vision. We are honored to take this step in partnership with Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation. This moment has been decades in the making, guided by the vision of our past presidents and trustees who believed in the vision of a new campus for Iḷisaġvik. This campus represents not only physical growth, but a lasting commitment to our students, our culture, and workforce development across the North Slope. We cannot express our joy and gratitude enough.”

UIC and Iḷisaġvik College have worked closely throughout the planning process to identify opportunities that support long-term community growth and regional development.

“Iḷisaġvik College has played such an important role in my life and in the lives of so many families across the North Slope,” said Dr. Pearl K. Brower, UIC President and CEO. “Having served at the college for many years, I’ve seen firsthand how education grounded in Iñupiaq values can create opportunities for our people and strengthen our communities. Seeing this vision for a future campus move forward is incredibly meaningful because it represents an investment in future generations of students, in our culture, and in the long-term strength of our region. UIC is proud to partner with Iḷisaġvik College on a project that will have lasting impact for decades to come.”

The future campus is being designed to reflect Iñupiaq values and culture while supporting the evolving needs of students and the broader community. Planned priorities for the campus include:

Student-centered learning environments designed to support academic and personal success

Flexible and adaptable spaces to accommodate future educational and community needs

Improved technology and connectivity to support modern learning across remote communities

Sustainable infrastructure that reflects stewardship of the land and resources

Expanded opportunities for workforce training aligned with regional priorities

With the land purchase agreement complete, Iḷisaġvik College will continue advancing into the architecture and design phase of the future campus. Additional updates regarding planning, development, and construction timelines will be shared as the project progresses.

UIC is the Alaska Native Village Corporation of Utqiaġvik, Alaska, and provides social and economic resources to over 4,200 Iñupiat shareholders and their descendants. Since its establishment, UIC has diversified its investments and consistently ranks among the top Alaskan-owned companies. UIC employs more than 4,400 people and provides services to clients in a variety of industries, including operations in Utqiaġvik, construction, architecture and engineering, regulatory consulting, information technology, marine operations, logistics, and maintenance and manufacturing. More information about UIC and its family of companies can be found at uicalaska.com.

Iḷisaġvik College is Alaska’s only Tribal college and is located in the northernmost village in the United States, Utqiaġvik (Barrow). Iḷisaġvik College provides quality post-secondary academic, career, and technical education in a learning environment that perpetuates and strengthens Iñupiat culture, language, values, and traditions. It is dedicated to serving its students and developing a well-educated and trained workforce who meet the human resource needs of North Slope employers and the state of Alaska.