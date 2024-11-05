Ignore the Cosplay. Trump’s Record Shows He ‘Does Not Give a Damn About Working-Class People’





“Donald Trump left workers behind when he was president,” said United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain.

The final stretch of the 2024 U.S. presidential race has seen Donald Trump, the billionaire Republican nominee, perform a staged shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s and dress as a garbage truck driver in a clear effort to appeal to working-class voters who are set to play a decisive role in Tuesday’s election.

But a detailed examination of Trump’s first four-year term in the White House shows that despite his recent cosplaying, the GOP nominee was no ally of the working class when he was in a position to influence and enact policy.

“When Donald Trump was president, he repeatedly tried to raise the rent on at least 4 million of the poorest people in this country, many of them elderly or disabled,” the investigative outlet ProPublicareported over the weekend. “He proposed to cut the federal disability benefits of a quarter-million low-income children, on the grounds that someone else in their family was already receiving benefits. He attempted to put in place a requirement that poor parents cooperate with child support enforcement, including by having single mothers disclose their sexual histories, before they and their children could receive food assistance.”

Additionally, the outlet noted, Trump “tried to enact a rule allowing employers to pocket workers’ tips” and succeeded in enacting “a rule denying overtime pay to millions of low-wage workers if they made more than $35,568 a year”—all of which casts serious doubt on the Republican candidate’s pledge to prioritize the economic interests of U.S. workers in a second term.

ProPublica also analyzed Trump’s proposed federal budgets from 2018 to 2021 and found that the former president “advanced an agenda across his administration that was designed to cut healthcare, food, and housing programs and labor protections for poor and working-class Americans.”

Meanwhile, Trump worked with his Republican allies in Congress to ram through a massive tax cut for the rich and large corporations—a measure he wants to double down on if he defeats Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

Trump’s 2024 campaign has featured some policy proposals aimed at boosting the working class, such as eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay.

But economists and progressive organizers have argued that the benefits of such policy changes would be marginal compared to broader proposals that Trump has not backed, such as raising the federal minimum wage and eliminating subminimum wages for tipped workers. A recent Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy analysis found that Trump’s economic plans overall would cut taxes for the richest 5% of U.S. households while raising them for the bottom 95%.

During his McDonald’s stunt last month, Trump ignored a question about whether he supports raising the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 an hour for over 15 years. Harris, by contrast, has expressed support for lifting the federal wage floor to at least $15 an hour.

“He does not give a damn about working-class people,” United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain said of Trump during an appearance on MSNBC alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) late last week. “Donald Trump left workers behind when he was president. He did nothing to stop manufacturing plants leaving this country.”

“With the Harris and Biden administration, we have seen a bigger investment in this country and manufacturing than I have ever seen in my lifetime. They walk the walk,” Fain added. “Trump is all talk.”

In a video message to the country ahead of Election Day, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) similarly criticized Trump as an opponent of union rights and argued Harris is the “clear” choice for those who want to improve the lives of working-class Americans.

“While some of us may have differences of opinion and disagree with Kamala Harris on this or that issue, I hope very much we will not sit out this election. We cannot sit it out,” said Sanders. “So let’s get involved. Let’s do everything we can. Let’s come out and vote on Election Day, and let’s make sure that Donald Trump is defeated and that Kamala Harris is our next president.”

