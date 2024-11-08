Sanders Slams ‘Big Money Interests’ and Consultants That Control Democratic Party After Loss to Trump





“While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change,” said the Vermont Independent. “And they’re right.”

Shortly before Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech on Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders forcefully called out Democratic Party leadership for losing the White House and at least one chamber of Congress to Republicans.

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working-class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a statement. “First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well.”

“While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change,” said the senator, who decisively won reelection on Tuesday as Republicans reclaimed the upper chamber. “And they’re right.”

After seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020, Sanders spent this cycle campaigning for Harris, warning of Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s return, blasting billionaire involvement in U.S. politics, and urging Democrats to better serve working people.

“Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign? …Probably not.”

In Sanders’ new statement, he highlighted U.S. income and wealth inequality, worker concerns about artificial intelligence, and the federal government’s failure to provide paid leave and universal healthcare while pouring billions of dollars into Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip.

“Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign? Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful oligarchy which has so much economic and political power?” he asked. “Probably not.”

“In the coming weeks and months those of us concerned about grassroots democracy and economic justice need to have some very serious political discussions,” Sanders concluded. “Stay tuned.”

Progressives—who have responded to Trump’s Electoral College and popular vote win by criticizing billionaires who backed him and promising “unprecedented resistance” during his second term—echoed Sanders’ remarks.

Sharing Sanders’ statement on X—the social media platform owned by billionaire Trump backer Elon Musk—United Auto Workers (UAW) communications director Jonah Furman said: “The task has been clear for a decade. The question is only whether and when we will rise to the task.”

Separately, the union’s president, Shawn Fain, said in a Wednesday statement that “UAW members around the country clocked in today under the same threat they faced yesterday: unchecked corporate greed destroying our lives, our families, and our communities.”

“We’ve said all along that no matter who is in the White House, our fight remains the same,” Fain continued, pointing to the battle against “broken trade laws” like the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and fights for good union jobs, a secure retirement for everyone, a living wage, affordable healthcare, and time for families.

“It’s time for Washington, D.C. to put up or shut up, no matter the party, no matter the candidate,” added Fain, whose union endorsed Harris. “Will our government stand with the working class, or keep doing the bidding of the billionaires? That’s the question we face today. And that’s the question we’ll face tomorrow. The answer lies with us. No matter who’s in office.”

“Will our government stand with the working class, or keep doing the bidding of the billionaires?”

In a post-election column, Chuck Idelson, former communications senior strategist for National Nurses United, made the case that “amid the postmortems and reckoning that will now follow the wreckage of Donald Trump’s return to ‘absolute’ power, as authorized by the Supreme Court, there are… two notes in particular that deserve a deeper dive.”

“In Missouri, a state Trump won by 58%, voters also acted to increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour and to require employers to provide paid sick leave to workers,” he pointed out. “In Nebraska, another red state won by Trump, voters also passed a paid sick leave measure, Initiative 436, by 75%.”

In addition to the ballot measures, Idelson highlighted that “in the multitude of exit poll results, one particularly stands out—94% of registered Republicans voted for Trump, the exact same percentage he received in 2020. The heavy campaign focus on pulling away Republican voters from Trump turned out to be a pipe dream. The old cliché ‘it’s the economy stupid,’ triumphed again.”

Harris’ campaign, he argued, “reflected the direction the Democratic Party establishment has taken, away from working-class issues since the advent of neoliberal policies in the 1970s and carried out by most Democratic Party presidents since.”

Historian Harvey J. Kaye, professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, took aim at the Democratic Party on social media Wednesday, noting failures to stand up to billionaires, raise the minimum wage, and pass the Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act.