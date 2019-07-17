Injured Hiker Spends Night on Penguin Ridge due to Weather

Alaska Native News Jul 17, 2019.

An injured hiker spent the night on Penguin Ridge because of inclement weather and a temporary shortage of air assets troopers reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, 22-year-old Ben Seaman was in need of extraction from the ridge after falling 30 feet off of the ridge and injuring his leg.

After receiving the call for assistance at 5:52 pm Tuesday, Helo-3 launched and flew o the ridge but failed to locate Seaman due to weather conditions.

LifeMed was contacted but could not respond due to the weather.

When contacted, the Rescue Coordination Center reported that they had no air assets available until this morning.

Alaska Mountain Rescue Group volunteers deployed to the area from the Seward Highway to lend assistance.

At 5 am this morning RCC air assets became available and they launched to the area and plucked Seaman from his location on the ridge. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.





