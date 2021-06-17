Injured Hiker, Subject of Search, Turns up at Fort Wainwright Hospital







At 1:34 pm on Wednesday afternoon, the International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) contacted Fairbanks-based troopers and informed them that they had received a spot beacon activation from the Finger Mountain area with a message reporting that a hiker “was injured and barely conscious,” AST reported.

“Coldfoot AWT, Helo 2, members of the Fairbanks AST Rural Unit, and medical personnel from Alyeska Pipeline Service Company responded to the area,” according to the report. Responders turned up no results of their hasty search of the area. Likewise, HELO 2 also was unable to locate the injured hiker.

Then, approximately four hours later, the Bassett Army Hospital on Fort Wainwright called in and informed troopers that a man with head injuries arrived at the facility. Troopers were told that the patient could be the hiker who was the subject of the search. Troopers responded to the hospital and confirmed that the man was indeed the injured hiker.

All search parties were called in from the field and search efforts were concluded.






