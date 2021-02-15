Intoxicated Soldotna Snowmachiner Flips Machine on Way to Check on Friend







A call reporting an overturned snowmachine on West Poppy Lane in Soldotna at 1:07 am on Sunday morning prompted a response from Alaska State Troopers. The caller added that the driver of the snow machine appeared to be intoxicated and was walking away from the accident along the road.

Upon arrival, troopers were able to locate the driver and identify him as 29-year-old Cameron Mullan of Soldotna. Mullan admitted to troopers that “he had been drinking rum and was driving to check on a friend when he crashed.” Troopers would determine he was impaired by alcohol and a breathalyzer would confirm with a blood alcohol level of .174, over twice the limit.

Mullan was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.





