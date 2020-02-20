Intoxicated Twin Hills man Arrested in Domestic Violence Assault

Alaska Native News on Feb 19, 2020.

An intoxicated Twin Hills man was arrested on multiple charges after a domestic violence incident in that southwest community on Saturday morning Togiak-based troopers reported on Wednesday.

Troopers in Togiak were alerted of an assault with injuries at 11:05 am on Saturday and responded to the village. Upon their arrival, their investigation showed that while intoxicated, 30-year-old William Page “assaulted a person with whom he had been in a relationship with,” AST revealed.

Troopers arrested Page for Felony Assault III-DV, Violating a Domestic Violence Protective Order, Unlawful Contact I, and Violating Conditions of Release in two different prior DVPO violence cases.

Page was transported to Togiak and lodged there with no bail pending arraignment. Vinelink shows Page is now housed at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

The victim was treated for her injuries at the local clinic in Twin Hills.